Name: Jennifer Korenke-Stanger
Position: Music specialist for Dora Erickson and Westside elementary schools
Years experience: Music teacher for 14 years, teacher in Idaho Falls School District 91 for 25 years
What made you want to become a teacher?
As a young girl, I loved playing “school” with my younger siblings and the other children in the neighborhood. To know that you are making a difference in someone’s life or assisting someone in learning about something that they did not know about before is an immeasurable honor.
What does a normal week of working for the two elementary schools look like?
I see around 1,000 students in one week from kindergarten-6th grade. I plan lessons for both schools to be the same, but sometimes with the different personalities in different classes, the lesson may go completely differently from room to room or from class to class.
Why do you think it's important for students to get music lessons in elementary school?
For some students, it may be the reason they are excited to go to school. Yes, we all need to learn math, reading and writing — without them life would be very difficult! But I feel there is an equal importance to tapping into your creativity, enjoying the sound of something new or having an appreciation for a beautiful work of art or music.
How have you moved your music classes online over the last two months?
This online learning has been a huge learning curve for me. Without our fabulous tech department, I would not have been as successful. I try to incorporate singing, rhythm lessons, music in literature, uplifting music that will evoke emotion and some movement in each week’s lessons. I know some students do not have access to internet, so within my lessons I tried to give ideas for what they could do if they were unable to open up some of the links; i.e. for 5 minutes use only your singing voice to communicate.
What are some of your favorite songs?
I think it depends on what is going on in my life at any given moment, so right now my favorites are “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley and “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin.