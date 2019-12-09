Name: Jillian Rehfield
Position: Second-grade teacher at Sunnyside Elementary School
Years experience: 19th year at Sunnyside, 21st year of teaching
How did you end up teaching in Idaho Falls?
I’m from a small town in Montana. At the time I was hired I had some relatives that lived here and knew the area was still close enough to home that I could visit when I needed. When I came to tour District 91, I fell in love with the area as it was very similar to Montana, and the district had a great reputation.
What is your favorite part of your job?
Honestly, the best part of being a teacher are those moments that you know you’ve made a positive shift in a young person’s life. Seeing those “aha” moments when everything connects, it’s pretty magical.
How do you balance all the subjects you have to cover in an elementary school class?
After 21 years I’m still trying to balance everything that we are asked to do. It’s not just the subjects we have to cover in a day, it’s the 100 other things we are asked to do, or need to do, or want to do, or are told to do. If teaching were as simple as just teaching subjects, maybe we could fit it all in!
How much is the new addition being built at Sunnyside going to help with the overcrowding problems at the school?
This new addition will be amazing. What many people don’t realize is that we have to get almost 700 kids in, fed, out, and cleaned before 12:15 because you have to fit four classes of gym in before the final bell rings… We have literally changed every space into a learning area, and we still don’t have enough rooms.
Does having kids who attend school in District 91 affect the way you teach?
I have a fourth-grader and twin boys who attend the pilot for the all-day kindergarten (which is amazing!). Having kids of my own has definitely helped mold the teacher I have become. I had a brand new teacher ask me a couple years ago what advice I would give her as she starts her first year. I said, “Treat each of your kids as if they were your own. It will help you respond to situations from a place of love, rather than a place of anger.”