Name: Joanne Denney
Position: Art teacher and head of the elective department at Sandcreek Middle School
Years experience: 34th year teaching middle school in Bonneville Joint School District 93
What is your favorite part of the job?
I enjoy the creativity; I enjoy it when the kids are able to surprise themselves with how well their artwork turns out. We are offering something other than a textbook. It's all project-based learning, and the elective type classes, especially in the fine arts, are really a practical application of what they're learning in the core classes.
How do you incorporate those core classes into the art electives?
We don't do a lot of art history, but we go through and talk about the Renaissance and how once they learned how to print their books, they had to figure out how to illustrate them. For math, if we want to enlarge something with a grid, we go through the ratios and fractions and how to apply that to the artwork.
What is the biggest change you've seen at the school in the 34 years you've been teaching?
I think the biggest change is in the generations of kids and their attitude toward school. For some of them, education just isn’t a priority. I find some of them are really indecisive and have a hard time making choices and decisions. There are some, however, who have very strong personalities and are very opinionated and fight for what they believe in.
You also oversee the yearbook at Sandcreek. What are the students doing to get that together during the year?
It's like working in an office. Sometimes they're working by themselves, and sometimes they work with partners, and sometimes it's in a group. They pick the theme of the book, write all the stories, take all the pictures and design the layouts on the computers. I like to joke with them that people are buying their homework.
Do you have any hobbies or interests outside of school?