Name: Joseph Timchak
Position: Science teacher at Compass Academy
Years experience: 31 years at Compass and Taylorview Middle School
What made you want to become a teacher?
I didn't become a teacher right away. After I graduated college, I ran into my biology teacher from high school (back in Washington, D.C.) who was going to have surgery and asked if I wanted to teach their class as a sub. I did it for a few months and liked it enough to come back to it later.
What is the biggest change you've seen in your years of teaching?
When I first started teaching, you were judged on how quiet your room was and whether kids looked like they were working. Now the trend has moved toward a classroom with a lot of noise and kids learning at their own speed, a lot more collaboration and group work. I love it.
Why do you like that busier style of teaching more?
There's the "sage on the stage" approach where you emanate knowledge, but I think there's so much that you want to teach them about how to access the knowledge for themselves. I don’t lecture nearly as much and when I do, I lecture kids on a more individual basis, which I really like.
The State Department of Education is rolling out new biology and science standards to schools next year. From what you've seen, what are the biggest changes going to be?
A lot of it is stuff we're already doing, but one of the big changes in integrating biology with the other sciences, which I think is really good. They're also looking at global issues like the loss of biodiversity due to climate change.
How have you been adapting your science classes to be taught online while schools are closed?
I don’t like it at all because it's all about the students, and you're missing the contact with them and the ability to talk in person. All the labs and experiments are out the door. I'll try to find some they can do from home, but that’s going to be difficult. The hands-on experience and collaboration are two of the big missing links when they're not in the same room.