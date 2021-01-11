Name: JoyLynn Gleave
Position: Science teacher at Rocky Mountain Middle School
Years experience: 17 years at the middle school
What made you want to become a teacher?
Growing up, I used to play school with my sisters at home. I always wanted to be the teacher and they thought it was so much fun when I created random games for us to play and learn from. Becoming a teacher allows me to break things down for those that are having trouble understanding and to help think of ways for students to remember it better.
You are part of the team teaching through Praxium at Rocky Mountain. Why does that program make a difference for some students?
The main difference in our approach is that learning is project-based and students can progress through the content upon demonstrating mastery of the concept or skills. This means that students in the same grade level or course may not be learning the same things at the same time. This approach allows teachers to personalize instruction and work more closely with students in small groups and one-on-one.
What have the first days of school since the Christmas break been like?
That first day back is usually a little chaotic, but definitely fun seeing the kids and hearing their stories. Students have not seen their friends in a while and that first day back is like the first day of school. They need to share everything that happened over break.
How do you work with students who are quarantining at home, or who come in during the limited in-person Monday lessons?
When students are at home, they can work through content that we placed online. We are also able to have students join our classes virtually when we are holding them and they can participate that way. We have also set aside times on Monday when we can meet with students one-on-one through Google Meet to help answer questions they have. On Mondays, we are able to help more students that need it when fewer students are here.
Are you looking forward to the COVID vaccine becoming available to teachers in the next weeks?
I am looking forward to things getting back to “normal.” If having the vaccine gets us one step closer to that then I will be getting it.