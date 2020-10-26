Name: Julie Bartle
Position: Third-grade teacher at Dora Erickson Elementary School
Years experience: Fifth year teaching in Idaho Falls School District 91
What made you want to become a third-grade teacher?
I love helping people solve problems, and I love helping students grow! I love that sparkle in their eye when they learn something new. Third grade is a very special year. They make a ton of growth, academically and personally, in a short amount of time. It is also really the first year that they ‘read to learn’ versus ‘learning to read.’
How much importance do you place on the Idaho Reading Indicator and other statewide tests?
I feel that those tests are just a small snapshot into what students know. Teachers know the most about what their students know and still need to learn. Students can just be having a bad day, or not feeling well when they take a test, so it's often difficult to really make judgments and assumptions from those types of assessments.
How have you and your students adapted to the last two months of the coronavirus?
Kids are resilient. They follow the mask expectations and social distancing with little to no complaining. I have been impressed with how easily they have adapted. I know some of the older students are less willing (to follow the guidelines), but third-graders have been awesome!
If you have had students isolating or quarantining this year, how do you continue teaching them?
If/when I do, we are expected to provide meaningful work for kids who are at home for any reason. I have spent an extensive amount of time using, and getting them mostly independent, within a learning management system. I provide lessons and assignments through the system, so they still have access to the work and learning that is happening in class.
What would you like families to know that could help their students succeed this year?
I hope people realize that teachers want to teach or they wouldn't be here. But they are people with families too, and this virus is scary and hits hard. Communication is always important but especially now.