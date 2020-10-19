Name: Julie Schuster
Position: First-grade teacher at Fairview Elementary School
Years experience: First year teaching first grade, 12th year at Fairview
What made you want to become a teacher?
Before I taught school, I taught violin lessons and I had about 45 students at a time. I loved when they learned a new song and they were so proud of themselves. There's nothing more exciting than seeing a kid learn, seeing them grasp something they haven’t known before and the confidence they get from new learning.
What has it been like to follow some of your students from kindergarten up to first grade this year?
That is so exciting because I already knew where they were at. We could pick right up from the spring and take off. We already established a rapport because I expect a lot of work and growth from them.
Before this year, what was the biggest change you'd seen in the way schools operated?
It was probably when we started with standard-based teaching. You want to teach everything, and that would be fine if we had eight school days in a week, but instead we have to be essential and we are very good at teaching essentials. We are looking at what exactly we want the kids to learn and what is really going to matter for these students? What do they absolutely need to know? And then we get really good at teaching that.
How has the coronavirus changed things at Fairview?
I thought it would be more different than it is, with COVID and everything else going on. The truth is the kids come to school, they work, they listen — and sometimes they don't listen — but they are engaged in the learning process. Our parents have been good about making sure they are getting the work done that they miss. So a lot of good is still happening.
How do you handle the remote learning days and quarantines for your students?
All my class work is set up with Google Classroom. I also send home paper packets on what they missed that day. I'll drop that off at their doorstep, and I won't stay to talk to parents but I'll call them on the phone and say, "I left you a packet of papers, send me a picture to let me know when it’s done."