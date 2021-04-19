Name: Kalli Andersen
Position: Fourth-grade teacher at Summit Hills Elementary School
Years experience: Eighth year teaching at Summit Hills
What made you want to become a teacher?
I used to work at the Juvenile Correctional Center before becoming a teacher. I loved working with the kids but decided I want to reach them before they ended up in the system. I've always loved kids and wanted to help them become lifelong readers and learners.
How do you handle the range the subjects you teach your students? Which one is your favorite to teach?
It's always a balancing act, but having a great team makes it achievable. We plan almost all our units together, and it's awesome to work as a team and share ideas. My favorite subject to teach is reading because I teach from novels. We choose novels that we can learn life lessons from and it's inspiring to watch them make connections with their own lives.
As a mother of four daughters, how has being a parent affected your approach to teaching?
Having children of my own has helped me understand kids in general. It has helped me realize that no matter what I teach my students, the most important thing they will remember is how they felt when they were in my classroom. Kids just need a safe place to be themselves and feel loved, when that happens the other things fall into place.
How has this past year changed the use of technology in your classroom?
I have done a lot more in class with Google classroom. It's been fun to watch my students learn and be creative in different ways. We've also incorporated podcasts into our curriculum this year. That has been fun and engaging, as well as a great free resource that almost all kids can access.
If schools can operate normally in the fall, what change are you most looking forward to?
I am looking forward to the kids being able to feel a sense of normalcy. Kids are so resilient, but I can see how hard this past year has been for some of them. We've taken the approach of 'We can do hard things, but it's also OK to feel sad for what has changed.' I am just eager to see their shoulders a little lighter and their smiles a little bigger.