Name: Karianne Earnest
Position: Second-grade teacher at Holy Rosary Catholic School
Years experience: Seventh year at Holy Rosary
What made you want to become a teacher?
I became a teacher because I love encouraging kids to become the best they can be. As a Catholic, I also believe that teaching is more than a career. It is a vocation where I can share God's love with my students.
What are your favorite subjects to cover with your students?
I like all the subjects, but I especially enjoy teaching reading and religion. These are my favorite subjects to cover because reading well enables students to be lifelong learners and deepening their faith helps them to love God and use their gifts to serve and help others.
Holy Rosary has a volunteering requirement for its families. How does that affect the school?
Each family is asked to give 25 hours of volunteer time. There are many ways to volunteer and some hours can be done from home. Because of the amazing support from our families, the school enjoys a close-knit community and tuition is more affordable.
Because the school isn't a public school and doesn't use statewide tests, how do you measure student progress in reading and other subjects?
We perform universal (screenings) in reading for all students three times per year. We use the STAR reading test to monitor student growth in reading and math. Additionally, we use the nationally standardized MAP test in the fall and spring to measure reading, math and language usage skills for students in 3rd-6th grades.
What is the best advice you've received about teaching?
I think the best advice I've ever received as a teacher is to stay focused on the positive, spend time with positive people and see challenges as opportunities. Every day, teachers and school leaders get the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of those we serve. Make every day count.