Name: Kimberly Petty
Position: First-grade teacher at Cloverdale Elementary School
Years experience: Third year at Cloverdale, eighth year teaching in general
What made you want to become a teacher?
I had always loved teaching my own children to read and write and do basic math when they were younger. When they entered school full time, I found I wasn't content to stay at home. I wanted to contribute to the world in a substantial and meaningful way, and it seemed to me that if I could become a teacher who could inspire her students to love learning and be kind to others that I would be doing just that.
What is your favorite part about teaching at Cloverdale?
My students! Each class I have had has been full of some of the brightest, kindest, most interesting people I know, and I am so grateful for the relationships that I have with my current and past students.
How do you balance the range of subjects you have to cover for an elementary school class?
We don't always have time to have separate periods for science, social studies, and art. However, by integrating these subjects into the math and ELA (English Language Arts) curriculum, we actually provide them with a richer experience as they make connections from one subject to the next or use their knowledge in one subject to extend their learning in another.
What is one change the district could make that would help you best teach your students?
Reducing class sizes. If the ratio of students to teachers goes down, the number of minutes that a teacher has to address the needs of an individual student goes up, which translates to better learning.
Name a misconception that you think a lot of people have about teachers.
That we work short days and have summers off. The truth is that we put in huge amounts of time before and after school, on weekends and during the summers. We are busy with lesson planning, looking up research on how best to meet a need we see in our classroom, getting caught up on administrative tasks like grading or monitoring student data, as well as attending trainings or taking classes to keep our certification current.