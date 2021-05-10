Name: Kyle Wright
Position: Construction teacher at Technical Careers High School
Years experience: Third year of teaching in Bonneville Joint School District
What made you want to become a teacher?
I had been working as a carpenter for District 93 for nearly 10 years when one day, I saw that there was an opening to teach construction. It just felt like a great opportunity and challenge for me. … But also, my wife and brother are both great teachers, and I feel that many of my high school teachers were awesome and have been positive examples in my life.
What have you enjoyed the most about teaching for the district?
I think my favorite thing is showing them how to use power tools. For many students, my class provides them their first opportunity for using any type of powered saw or nail gun. It’s been fun and rewarding for me to see their confidence grow as they gain experience in cutting boards accurately or assembling projects with these tools.
How has the amount of hands-on work you do with students changed over the course of the coronavirus pandemic?
Students who take my class typically want to be in the shop, and they want to be involved with building things. The shutdown last spring was difficult because we couldn’t create that physical connection between the concepts of building that we cover with an accompanying project. I was happy that we were able to begin this school year in person, and we’ve been able to work on projects throughout the year.
How have things changed at the high school since masks were made optional?
Working on projects outside or in the shop allows us to spread out and keep our social distance, so since the change, we’ve been able to take proper precautions without requiring masks.
What are you looking forward to doing if classes continue returning to normal next fall?
We’ve missed out the past two years on taking students to Boise to compete in the state SkillsUSA carpentry competition. That’s a fun experience and a chance for students to compete to go to the national competition. I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to go next year. Also, the price of lumber has gone nuts! If (prices) stay where they’re at, or if they continue to increase, it’s going to be a big challenge for us.