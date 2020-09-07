Name: Linda Atwood
Position: Math teacher at White Pine STEM Academy
Years experience: First year at White Pine, fifth year of teaching in eastern Idaho
What made you want to become a teacher?
I came from the business world, where I saw all the places that math was used and I wish that I'd known how much I needed to use it and paid attention more in class. So when I left the business world, I thought we could use that real-world application to help students learn math.
How do you get students to get invested in those more practical aspects of math classes?
The main thing is that every unit connects to something in life. I start the year by asking students what kind of math they used over the summer. They talk about taking dirt bikes out during the summer and figuring how much fuel they needed to store, or about whitewater flow rates to see what is a good rapid and a bad rapid to raft through.
Why does that approach help your students understand these subjects better?
It's partly about the mindset. I talk to them about how a magic trick is just doing something that somebody else doesn't know how to do and why simple tricks amaze preschoolers. If you know all the steps of a trick, then you can do magic and you can apply that same logic to learning math.
White Pine doesn't start classes until Tuesday. How have you tried to connect with your new students?
I have my own digital interactive website that I sent out to them, it's called "Meet the Teacher" and it has a bunch of data about me and a digital syllabus. I've already started interacting with several students remotely so Tuesday is not such a shock after months away from school.
What are the biggest things the school has done to make precautions for the coronavirus?
I think we're step above a lot of the other schools in the area because we have an online learning platform. We don't have textbooks at all, everything is online. So we still write things down on paper and write out in-class activities but if someone goes out sick for a week, they can access all the videos that a teacher puts together.