Name: Lisa Hale
Position: Kindergarten teacher at Rimrock Elementary School
Years experience: Sixth year of teaching
What made you want to become a teacher?
I have always loved being around kids. I love how excited they get when they learn something new. Their energy and enthusiasm are infectious. {span}The kids are so curious and eager to learn at that age.{/span}
Is it easy to balance everything you have to teach for kindergarteners?
In kindergarten, we mainly focus on language arts and math. We try to integrate other subjects into our teaching, but we have limited time and so we try to focus on the basics.
How much of what you planned for the end of the year has changed because of the coronavirus shutdown?
Basically almost everything we had planned for the rest of the year has been scrapped. We have sent home packets with a lot of the same work we would do in class, but all the activities and projects we had planned have had to be put on hold. It would be awesome if we were able to go back before school ends so that we could do some of the fun things, but we’ll have to see what happens.
Do your students seem to be adapting to the new online learning system?
Kids are so resilient, but I do think it’s a bittersweet experience. They are happy to be at home, but they also miss their friends, their teachers, and just being at school. On Wednesday, we had our first online meet with them, and they were so excited to see each other. It was so cute.
What is the best advice you’ve received about being a teacher?
A good friend once told me that kids need to feel loved in order to learn. I have found that to be so true. Once a student understands that you love and believe in them, everything else seems to fall into place. I feel so lucky to be able to work with such amazing kids.