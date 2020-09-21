Name: Lisa Olsen
Position: English teacher at Thunder Ridge High School
Years experience: 14th year teaching at Bonneville Joint School District 93
What made you want to become an English teacher?
I love to study English, and I love working with students, so it blends the best of both worlds when you’re a teacher. I think most English teachers have a deep love for literature and the impact a good story can make on a student’s life, whether it’s reflective of the past of hopeful for the future.
You’ve taught at multiple grade levels in the district. What do you like about working with high schoolers?
They bring a life and energy and excitement that’s great to be around. They have a lot of passion and joy for their interests and want you to be involved, to come watch their football games or soccer practices.
Is there a book you’re looking forward to teaching this trimester?
I’m very excited to teach “The Crucible” because it’s about that modern-day witch hunt and is applicable to what happens in today’s world. The other English teachers and I are relating to each other about what we can pull in with politics and how people get involved in things like the Daybell case. I tell my students that my job is not to explain what to think, but to train you in how to think so you know why you believe what you believe.
How different has it been to prepare for school this year and teach over these first few weeks?
My team of teachers here worked to prepare the curriculum so it could be delivered in a format where students at home would have easy access to it. It took us all summer to get one trimester’s worth of work done and have it ready to be electronically delivered at a high quality. Every team’s at a different level with those plans, but it helped us feel much less stressed.
How have your students been handling the return to school during the coronavirus?
I think it’s been stressful for them as well. We talk openly about the fact that this year is not typical of what we’ve done in the past, it will be different, so we just need to move forward the best we can. No matter what happens, they’ll still be able to be successful, and we are here to support them.