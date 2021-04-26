Name: Lorin McArthur
Position: Energy systems program instructor at College of Eastern Idaho
Years experience: 11 years at CEI/ Eastern Idaho Technical College, 32 years teaching at Idaho universities
What made you want to become a teacher?
When I was growing up, my father was the director of engineering for Idaho Public Broadcasting. If you watch PBS anywhere in Idaho, he probably helped install the antenna and put it in. I went into engineering but I always knew I wanted to get into teaching because I love being with people, I loved sharing ideas and helping people learned.
What exactly are energy systems?
Energy systems is basic electronics but we get into instrumentation and controls. All manufacturing has control systems, it has instruments measuring temperature and pressure and flow, so we're learning to control those … We have a technical advisory committee of industry reps who come in to develop the curriculum. They tell us what we need to teach to prepare our students to work.
How did you end up starting the energy systems program at CEI?
While I was working at Boise State University, I got a call from the EITC. They wanted to start up an energy systems program that's a feeder program for Idaho State University, and since I had taught there and knew the curriculum well, they asked if I wanted to start the program up.
How has this school year changed because of COVID?
We've had a whole lot of face-to-face but less students in each class. I found it an interesting challenge to teach through a mask and have the students understand me, or have me hear them through their masks. It's made us learn more of what to do with computers and technology, and our industry partners were really helpful for that.
You were the sole teacher in the energy systems program until this year. What has been like to work with someone else?
To bring in more students, we started another session that begins in the spring semester. The other teacher (Brad Schaat) is wonderful, and as a matter of fact, he's one of my old students … It's fun to have my old students come back to colleges and bring new ideas, change things and help make them a little better.