Name: Maria Cortez
Position: First-grade teacher at A.H. Bush Elementary School
Years experience: 23 years at A.H. Bush
What made you want to become a teacher?
The teachers that I had in elementary school. There was a love and genuine care that they had for me, I wanted to give back and do the same.
What do you enjoy the most about working with first-graders?
It was my first choice of grades. I love it because that's when a child first truly begins to read and I have a passion for teaching reading. You get a see a child go through those milestones and see the light click on as they improve. I really work to help children build relationships in the classroom, know that they are loved and appreciated and that this is a place for them to learn.
If you could change one about the state's current approach to education, what would it be?
I would give more opportunities to early childhood education, preschool and prekindergarten. That would allow teachers to help the children learn social skills and create positive behavior, so when they get into other grades, we wouldn't have to focus so much on behavior that we have to reteach them.
What are the biggest improvements you've seen in your years of teaching?
One neat thing is there's a lot of collaboration going on and as professionals we can support each other to find the best route to make sure every child's need is being met. A cancer institute is not just one doctor that tells you what is going to happen, they work together as a team, and in good public education there is that much collaboration between teachers.
Is there any advice you like to give other teachers?
In today's world, where teacher retention is an issue, especially in Idaho, I think we need to remember that for many students we are the highlight of their day. We are what makes them smile and they will remember us. we have an impact on the future of America every day we go to work.