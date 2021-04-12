Name: Marlee Doman
Position: First-grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary School
Years experience: Second year teaching at Longfellow
What made you want to become a teacher?
Both of my grandparents on my mom’s side were teachers. I had wonderful teachers growing up, but I think ultimately it was through my dad’s job (as CEO of Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership) that I really found my passion … I have been fortunate enough to attend many testimonials of people who made it out of poverty because of the influence of their teachers and education. I wanted to be a safe place for children.
What is your favorite part about teaching first grade?
It is the absolute best. You are able to see so much growth within the first-grade year. It is amazing to see the progress that happens. Some students come into my class not having any letter knowledge at all and leave my class reading.
Are students still further behind because of how the coronavirus affected schools? Or have schools been closing those gaps?
I can only speak for my class, but we have worked really hard this year to fill the gaps. I feel like at the beginning of the year we saw a huge gap both socially and academically. Now that we are getting ready to end the year, I feel very good about sending my students to second grade.
Has the pandemic changed the way you view the role of technology in your class?
We use the interactive SMART Board daily. I think that COVID has definitely changed the way that I view technology in the classroom. There are so many technological tools that can be used to learn, but I also think it is very important that first-graders practice their fine motor skills through other activities.
If next year returns to normal school operations, what change are you most looking forward to?
I really look forward to seeing their sweet faces and smiles without a mask and for them to see me without a mask. Masks make it really hard to view expressions, which makes it really hard sometimes. I love going into the lunchroom while they are eating lunch so that I can see their faces and sweet smiles.