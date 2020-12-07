Name: Mathew Barber
Position: Science teacher for Hillcrest High School
Years experience: Ninth year at Hillcrest
How did you end up teaching for Bonneville Joint School District?
I grew up in central Indiana and southwest Michigan then moved to Idaho Falls in 2012. I was at a point in my life where I wanted to experience a different part of the country. My plan was to be here for a year, maybe two, and I am currently going on year nine.
What is you favorite part about teaching high school science?
In my opinion, building relationships with students is far more important than any teaching method. In terms of science, I love that I have the opportunity to create real-world and student-centered projects. In our current project, students are building a cellphone case, bicycle helmet, or car bumper and are attempting to reduce the amount of force during a collision.
How were things during the first trimester of the coronavirus-affected school year?
At times, it seemed like an exercise in futility. I do believe that it is imperative that we keep students in a face-to-face learning environment. However, it is a constant struggle to keep up with the carousel of quarantining and COVID positive students. The increase in absences has added an extra hurdle when it comes to student achievement.
What has been the most helpful adjustment to make up for some of this year's challenges?
The Monday intervention/collaboration day that District 93 has implemented has provided essential time for struggling students to get support and teachers to meet the varying needs of our students. I'm hoping that District 93 leadership sees this value and these Majestic Mondays continue beyond COVID times.
You also coach basketball at Hillcrest. What have games been like with the new limitations on group sizes and crowd attendance?
So far, we've only played one game at Madison High School in a nearly empty gymnasium … I am fully in support of community mitigation actions to slow the spread of this serious disease. However, it sends the wrong message when we let 400-plus people in Walmart or Target, many of which refuse to wear a mask, but we cannot let every parent come watch their kid play a basketball game in a gymnasium that seats 2,000 people.