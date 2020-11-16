Name: Megan Toole-Teckmeyer
Position: Second-grade teacher at A.H. Bush Elementary School
Years experience: Nine years at A.H. Bush, 32 years with Idaho Falls School District 91
What do you enjoy the most about teaching second grade?
My favorite part of teaching second grade is how eager they are to want to learn. They come to school excited about what we are doing for the day. They are like little sponges that I get to fill up with information! They are also at the age when their unique personalities really come out. They grow and change so much through the year.
How do you approach getting students to read and improve their reading skills?
I have always been so lucky to have strong first-grade teachers lay the groundwork for me when it comes to reading. So when the kiddos get to second grade they have such a strong foundation that it makes my job much easier. Making reading fun is a big key for reading success.
How have you and your students handled the precautions and restrictions in place for the coronavirus?
I have been so grateful that my students have not minded wearing the masks and following all the new rules and regulations around the school. They just go with the flow and adjust to new things. The hardest part is the lack of interaction the students get to have with each other and kiddos from other classes. We really do seem to be in our own bubble.
What do you assign for students during the remote classes on Fridays?
I have tried to keep it simple for my students and their parents. They have learned to become amazing Google Classroom students. We started day one, training them to get online and doing lessons on the Chromebook that they would have otherwise done on a whiteboard or with paper and pencil. They are all much better on the computer than I am!
What has surprised you the most about this school year?
The best thing I have seen so far this year is how eager my students are to be here at school. They want to be here, they love learning new things, they love being with friends. And I believe they want the structure, daily routine, and safety that being at school provides for them.