Name: Meggan Irving
Position: Third-grade teacher at Dora Erickson Elementary School
Years experience: First year at Dora Erickson, fourth year teaching in District 91
What made you want to become a teacher?
I have had some really amazing teachers in my life and some that really scarred me as a student. As I was looking to choose my career, it was those amazing teachers that I kept coming back to. I wanted to have that positive influence on students.
How did you end up teaching in Idaho Falls?
I grew up and went to college in Laramie, Wyo. I went to a job fair for University of Wyoming and was able to interview with (assistant superintendents) Dan Keck and Kelly Coughenour and they convinced me that I should come check out the town and the schools. I loved my visit and decided it was the place for me!
Is it easy to balance all the subjects and testing needs for a third-grade class?
It’s definitely a struggle. We have so many math and reading concepts that we have to fit in before ISATs in the spring that it sometimes feels like a race. However, I try to remember that giving these kids quality instruction is always more important than rushing to make sure we cover every single thing before April. They won’t remember their test scores, but I want them to remember the time they spent in my classroom with me.
How do you feel about parent-teacher conferences?
I feel like as teachers, we make ourselves available to parents and students whenever it is needed. I, like many other teachers, set up my class in apps that allow me to email or text the parents whenever they have questions… With all these things available, I don’t know that having one or two specific days to schedule meetings with parents is necessary.
What is one change that you think would be most helpful to your students?
If I could change one thing, I would make lunch and recess longer. We should give them the same amount of time to eat as we need as adults to eat comfortably. If they had more time to eat and more time to get their energy out, I think the actual instructional time would be more effective and beneficial for everyone.