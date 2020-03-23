Name: Natalie Woods
Position: Math department chair at Thunder Ridge High School
Years experience: Sixth year with Bonneville Joint School District 93, 31st year of teaching
What made you want to become a teacher?
I had a job in college as a tutor and discovered I was good at it, and I enjoyed it, so I made the transition in my major to go into teaching math and science.
What do you have to do as the department chair of the math program?
My role has been to facilitate the development of essential standards and alignment of curriculum, empower teachers to be innovative and highly functioning team members and leaders, check in on teachers’ needs and provide support. Additionally, I serve on the school leadership team and design programs and liaison with other departments.
What are the biggest changes you’ve seen since you began teaching?
I believe the biggest change I have seen is the development of new and innovative teaching strategies and platforms to provide true equity and access for all students. The variety of options and accessibility are dramatically different than they were in the ’80s when I started!
How are your fellow teachers and your students handling the coronavirus outbreak and the changes that are coming with it?
Our department started Tuesday with a show and tell of sorts to make each other aware of our own personal favorite resources. Then we worked individually and as teams to begin building an online curriculum. Some students are excited. Some are worried. Most are ready to dive back into school, whether online or in the classroom.
Is there one thing you’d most like to see changed by the district or state to help your students?
If you asked me a week ago, I would have multiple answers. Now, thanks to the creativity and innovations of not only the education sector, but of our community as a whole, we are seeing an outpouring of resources, flexible options and support to get the job done and help kids.