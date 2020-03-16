Name: Pamela O'Hearn
Position: Environmental science professor at College of Eastern Idaho
Years experience: Third year teaching at CEI, graduate assistant and professor at Idaho State University since 2001
What made you want to become a teacher?
The more I was exposed to it while I was in graduate school, the more I enjoyed the energy of it and the enjoyment of watching other people get something.
Why are you interested in biology and environmental science?
It is so critical for us that we understand the world around us and the interactions of the world around us in order to navigate all of today's environmental, political and social health problems. Unless you have a strong understanding of the science underlying it, it's hard to make good decisions for you, your children and future generations.
How does teaching at CEI compare to your previous time with Idaho State University and the University of Rhode Island?
I couldn't ask for a better environment and a better location to be doing it. I love my smaller classes, I can interact with my students in ways that I never could before. Here at the doorstep of the Grand Tetons, we can get out and see things that people come from all over the world to see. I focus all of my ecology and environmental science on this region because we are rich in opportunity here.
I know that fieldwork and labs are a big part of your classes. How is the shift to online courses going to affect you?
One of my classes is intro to biology, which already has an online session so that will hopefully transition into what I do for the fully online class. The other one is very discussion-based... After spring break we get to be doing hands-on dissection in that class. We're not, as of yet, closing down labs so with social distancing in a small class we should be able to keep running.
What is the best advice you've gotten about teaching?
The best advice I got is simply don't pretend you know something that you don't.