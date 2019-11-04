Name: Parker Pyper
Position: Fourth-grade teacher at Ucon Elementary School
Years experience: Second year of teaching
What made you want to become a teacher?
I was going to pharmacy school (at Brigham Young University-Idaho) to be a pharmacy technician. I was there for about a year, and I realized I didn’t want to do this anymore. My sister-in-law (Kati Pyper) offered to let me shadow her while she was teaching, and it was incredible to see how those kids looked at her.
How has being a teacher compared to what you expected?
It's got its tougher days, just like everything else, but I am really loving the job. One of my favorite times of the year is parent-teacher conferences because I love to hear first-hand feedback. Parents are honest with you, and I have heard nothing but good feedback from them.
What do you do to try and make kids more invested in your class, and school in general?
Ninety-five percent of the time, it's not that they can't make it academically but because they don’t want to go to school. I completely put it to every kid in my class to let them know that I love them and I care about them. I go to their football games and dance recitals. I could be the best teacher in the world and they won't care about what I say unless I have that relationship with them.
How much focus do you put on standardized exams like the Idaho Standards Achievement Tests?
I don’t care too much because I know if I stick to district guidelines. I know they will have the confidence when they actually take the tests. I can get exact information from past ISAT tests to give them examples for what to expect.
You attended school in District 93. What has been like to come back as a teacher?
You think there would be more change but there are a lot of familiar faces. I go to those District 93 conferences and see my old teachers and football coaches. The principal I work with at Ucon (Daniel Page) is the same principal I had in elementary school at Rimrock.