Editor’s note: Teacher Talk is a new weekly question-and-answer article series introducing Post Register to area educators during the school year.
———
Name: Paula Trudell
Position: Ninth-grade English teacher at Idaho Falls High School
Years experience: Third year at IFHS, 14th year in District 91, 21st year in total.
What made you want to go into teaching?
I didn't always intend to be a teacher. Both of my parents were educators, and I always said I'd never be a teacher! I decided to get my teaching certificate as a backup plan, but I had an amazing mentor in Kalispell, Mont., where I did my student teaching, and I fell in love with it.
What is your favorite part of the job?
My favorite part of my job is working with my students. They are so fun and I really enjoy encouraging them to become better readers and writers. I have always been an avid reader and I get to talk about books all day; it's my dream come true!
What is the hardest part of your job?
The hardest part of my job is having 30-plus students in a classroom which was not designed to accommodate nearly that many people in a room at the same time. There are many strategies and activities I'd like to do, but we just physically don't have the space to do it. When you have 34 kids in a class, even having them get up and grab their supplies is chaotic and uncomfortable, let alone trying to work in groups or complete Socratic discussions.
You teach Common Core in your class. What has your experience with that been?
I love them. I started teaching in Idaho before they adopted the Common Core and the Common Core standards really raised the rigor level. They give teachers clear targets and expectations. They're vertically aligned in a way that makes it easy to build on students' skills.
You're also involved with the freshman success initiative at Idaho Falls. What does that program do to help new students?
Our goal is to help the often stressful transition into high school from middle school become a little easier. There's so much research showing that when students feel part of a community they are more likely to graduate and less likely to commit violence. While we have a myriad of clubs, sports, activities, and elective programs at IFHS, it can sometimes be daunting for an incoming freshman to find his/her group.