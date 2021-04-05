Name: Raya Steele
Position: Special education teacher at Mountain Valley Elementary School
Years experience: 18 years with Bonneville Joint School District 93
What made you want to work with students with special needs?
It's a job where you really need to have the passion for it. It's satisfying not because you are compensated well with pay, but because the compensation is the growth you see with those students who are struggling, the students who are slow learners.
What do you do to encourage that growth from your students during the school year?
The biggest thing for kids who are nontypical is that you set the bar high so there are no limitations on them. You have to provide opportunities for them that they might not have had, if you worry that they're not capable of getting up to that point.
How have you had to adapt your teaching style to COVID-19 restrictions over the last year?
It's been a huge change and a challenging year. The way I taught before used a lot of games, close proximity with small groups of kids, working with partners or reading with a child next to you. All those things changed and it was challenging to do whatever I can without that proximity.
You are also the director of the Mountain Valley Outdoor Club. Why did you start that club, and what has the club been like this year?
I noticed that so many kids were not taking advantage of the outdoors, which was the whole reason I moved here. I developed the nonprofit club to give the kids field trip opportunities after school, and it's open to every kid. … We were able to do a few events early in the fall, with masks and limited children and by walking instead of taking the bus. Now we're able to do more normal activities like the other clubs.
How have things changed at Mountain Valley since District 93 got rid of its districtwide mask mandate?
There's been a lot of discussions about who is requiring what. We are all trying to figure out what to do, since it isn't consistent so, we can support each other, we know that certain classes require masks and certain classes recommend it. I've kept it the same, which let me reintroduce games because they don't have to stay apart with the masks on.