Editor’s note: Teacher Talk is a new weekly question-and-answer article series introducing Post Register to area educators during the school year.
Name: Rona Johnson
Position: Craft, outdoorsman and National History Day electives at Rocky Mountain Middle School
Years Experience: 28 years with middle schools in Bonneville Joint School District 93
What made you want to be a teacher?
My dad was a principal, and I always said that I didn’t want to be a principal. It wasn’t until college that I understood what he meant about the impact that teachers can have, so I switched my major to education.
What do you enjoy the most about teaching those three electives?
By the time the school year has gone through, about half the student body has come to me for some class. It’s the variety of kids that you get to meet and it’s the variety of learning that these students get to experience to help them think outside the box. These kids love electronics, which is great, but when they get to do something with their hands and see how fun that can be, that is a joy to watch.
How do you keep students engaged with such a wide variety of subjects?
Students want to do activities that are hands-on and the don’t always get the opportunity in other classes. They’re used to doing work on a flashing screen, so they really enjoy getting to do something different. It also helps when they have choices and options. In the outdoorsman class, one of the projects is they pick a state park in Idaho to research and present to the class. A lot of them end up finding places they haven’t been to or heard of, even places nearby like Harriman and Island Park.
What is one change that would most improve your ability to teach?
The district is currently doing that; they’re building the new middle school. The building I’m in at Rocky Mountain was built in the ’50s and was never meant to hold the 1,100 or so kids we have in our grades right now. It’s the sheer size and numbers of students that is a problem but there’s a light at the end of the packed tunnel.
Do you have any hobbies or passions outside of school?
That’s how I got to teach my electives (laughs). My principal knew that I like to craft and that my husband is an avid hunter. He and my children all have hunting licenses. I’m not a good shot, so I’d rather stay by the campfire or in the trailer than go traipsing around the woods with them.