———
Name: Samantha Cook
Position: Algebra I and Algebra II at Thunder Ridge High School
Years Experience: First year
What made you want to be a teacher?
I wanted to be able to influence kids lives, specifically with math. I know it isn’t the most liked subject in school but I thought I could make a difference in how they think about it.
What is it about math that you wanted to get kids excited about?
I wanted to teach students that math is everywhere and you use it every day. Even if they aren’t using every subject we cover in the class, you’re learning how to solve problems and those critical thinking skills are applicable to all parts of life.
How has the first month of teaching gone?
It’s been really good. I like the teachers I work with, they are super supportive and always willing to help out. There are a few teachers that will always check up on me to make sure things are going OK and we share resources so it’s not one person coming up with everything in their lessons for all the grades.
As a former student in District 93, what is it like to return to the district as a teacher?
It’s been such a great time. I’ve seen and worked with a lot of the teachers that taught me. It’s really neat so see the other side and see how much work and effort they put into school so that I can be where I am today.
Thunder Ridge didn’t exist when you were a student. What are your impressions of the building?
I love Thunder Ridge so much! The students are all willing to work and having the nicer building has been great to start out with. The windows definitely help with that feel, the other schools don’t have as many windows, and having all the up-to-date technology has been amazing... I use the projector and the Smartboard in class every day. We actually got new calculators too, which has helped my students a lot.