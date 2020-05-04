Name: Shana Clayton
Position: English teacher at Bonneville High School
Years experience: 14th year teaching at Bonneville
What made you want to become a teacher?
I would love to give a deep and profound answer. The truth is it was necessary for me to go to work. However, all of the aptitude tests that I took as a high school student or beginning college student indicated that teaching was an ideal profession for me. I guess they were right.
What has been the highlight of this school year?
This year I embarked on a new adventure as the student council adviser. I was given or asked to take on the assignment a few weeks into the year because of extenuating circumstances. Being the adviser has been one of the hardest yet most rewarding things I have done this year. It is most definitely the highlight, and it is ongoing. We are doing virtual elections for the council for next year as we speak.
How have you and your students been handling the transition to online learning to finish the school year?
I have to give a “shout out” to my students because they are really doing the best that they can with a significant learning curve. That curve is for me, not them. There is such a difference in interaction online versus face-to-face. Feedback is definitely not the same. Navigating what information the students still need and how to best provide access is the difficult part.
How do you think the lack of statewide and national testing will affect your students?
Tests are benchmarks. We might not have a particular benchmark to assess the student learning this year, but the students are still learning. I think the lack of testing will impact the gathering of data more than it will the actual learning of the students.
Do you have kids that went to Bonneville High School? Do you think that affected your approach to teaching?
I have four children, and they all graduated from Bonneville High School, as did my husband and myself. We bleed green. Yet, my commitment to teaching and being a professional is based not on where I teach, but on who I teach. Every student that comes through my classroom deserves my best.