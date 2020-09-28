Name: Tracy “TC” Brandstetter
Position: Fourth grade teacher at D91 Online Academy
Years experience: 15th year working in Idaho Falls School District 91
What is your favorite part of being an elementary school teacher?
I love watching students realize they are capable problem solvers, and that they don’t have to fit in some prescribed mold to be every bit as successful as the next student. My favorite days are when students teach me a new way to tackle a problem or when they provide some insight I hadn’t thought of.
Why did you decide to transfer to the online school this fall?
I am being cautious with my own health. I’m also thinking about my parents, who are in their eighties, and my mother-in-law who is ninety-two. I need to be able to help them out if they need me, and I certainly couldn’t do that if there was any risk of exposing them to COVID-19.
What has been the biggest difference between having the start of the school year in-person and online?
In my former classrooms, there was always a big emphasis on creating a community. In contrast, I think it will take longer to build a community with my online students. The students are from different elementary schools. Many of the peer relationships are starting from scratch. None of the students are from my home school, so students don’t know a thing about me.
How have your students adapted to the new online school option?
It has been a bit of a slow process getting everyone up to speed with the learning platform. We have a few more pieces of technology to put in place, and I think that is going to help immensely. Many students miss the students and teachers from their home school, but those students know this is a temporary situation. There are other students who have wanted and needed an online option.
Do you have students who attended District 91, and did that affect the way you approach teaching?
I have three adult children who all received a wonderful education from District 91. They were all successful in college and have embarked on rewarding careers. I’m pretty proud of them, and I’m immensely grateful to the educators who helped them along the way. I like to think I picked the best parts of my kids’ favorite teachers and tried to replicate that in my own classroom.