Name: Tyanna Hill
Position: Sixth-grade teacher at Hawthorne Elementary School
Years experience: 16 years at Hawthorne, 17 years with Idaho Falls School District 91
What made you want to become a teacher?
I think it's the same answer as most people, believing in our future and wanting to educate those kids.
Why do you like to focus on the STEM projects you can do for your students?
That's the direction that the world is going. They will have more opportunities coming out of school in that direction, but it also promotes higher education, not just in college but also pulling in the trade schools. I think they need to see the opportunities that are out there and start exposing them at this age; next year is middle school when the classes will really start counting.
What has it been like to adapt your class for online learning because of the coronavirus?
This is all uncharted waters, but we're all in the same boat. I feel fortunate to be in a district where technology is huge. All my curriculum and standards are already online, but I'm at a school where one size doesn't fit all so I'm going to have to be creative for how the information gets out to them.
How will you try to make yourself available for your students and parents through the rest of the year?
It's encouraged that we use normal school hours, but I am available to all my students outside school hours. I usually have many parents that would call me in the evening asking for help or clarification about something with their kids.
You're planning to move to Taylorview Middle School after this school year. What have you thought about your time at Hawthorne?
I care so much about the students and their families. It's a different setting than some other schools, but I feel like at Hawthorne I have been able to make a difference. It will be hard thinking that this was their sixth-grade year, and I might not get to see any of their faces again in person. That would be the hardest thing.