Name: Wendi Straub
Position: Science teacher at Idaho Falls High School
Years experience: 11 years at IFHS
What made you want to become a teacher?
I am a second career teacher after 17 years in the zoo profession. I wanted to help the next generation become better informed and be more analytical decision makers.
Why do you think that biology is important to help those students become better informed?
It is relevant to everyone because it’s about life. It’s about us and it’s about some of the biggest challenges we currently face: spread of disease, vaccines, resource management, climate change. Our unit on viral replication and evolution in AP Biology happened to coincided with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S.
What has been the highlight from this school year?
The class of 2020 chose myself and our physics teacher, Matt Houser, as IFHS teachers of the year. It’s the first time anyone can recall a tie and a long time since a science teacher was chosen, let alone two of us. We think this means they love our hard classes!
How did the AP tests and high school finals work for students taking them at home?
AP tests were definitely more stressful for students even though they were shorter – there were worries about technology, home internet and the fact the format was restricted to free response questions. Typically half of the test is multiple choice, which science students tend to prefer. They were less confident for sure, but my students did not report any uploading issues that some of our other students had.
Finals were district-wide for credit and students took them seriously. My classes all had open response questions to give them the best opportunity to show what they knew rather than penalize them for not knowing something.
Is there anything from the last two months that you’ll keep doing when classes return to normal?
I hope to give more flexibility and freedom to students. I think some of my students really enjoyed having all the work assigned at the beginning of the week and the choice to do it all in one day or spread it out over the week. I will also take some new skills and strategies for content delivery to the fall.