Name: Ximena Schneider
Position: Eighth-grade social studies teacher at Taylorview Middle School
Years experience: Seven years at Taylorview, 20 years total with Idaho Falls School District 91
What do you enjoy the most about teaching middle schoolers?
I love this age because the kids are young enough to still depend on their parents and the boundaries that the teachers give them. At the same time, they’re old enough to start thinking on their own. They are moving forward and start having their own ideas, so what they’re thinking will impact who they become later.
How have the first weeks of the school year gone for you and your students?
It’s been very hard in a lot of ways. Some kids are worried about it, some are not, and we have a lot of kids who are absent because when they are sick, the parents are keeping them home. Every day there is at least one student missing in our classroom and even though everything is on the internet, not every home is good at navigating it.
What do you normally do for the weekly remote lessons on Fridays?
On Fridays, I try to give them an assignment that they would normally do in class. For the days they have in the class, they practice a skill like reading and work on the subject, and on Friday they go onto the computer and go take a quiz or fill out the worksheet. It’s something simple but that still measures what they’re learning during the week.
How does having teams of teachers at the middle school level affect how you teach them?
One advantage of that is team building and friendship. We’re doing activities with the same group of kids, like the advisory class in the morning where we teach them social-emotional skills and activities. We get to know them better and get together once a week to talk about the students’ needs.
Are you concerned that Taylorview and Eagle Rock might have to transition to the hybrid model that the D91 high schools have gone to?
Right now I don’t think so. These are younger kids, they don’t hang out outside of school as much so they aren’t getting as many opportunities to spread the virus as fast as those high schoolers. We also have a block schedule where the kids are managed by those teams of teachers.