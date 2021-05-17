Name: Zola Jensen
Position: Choir teacher at Idaho Falls High School
Years experience: 22 years teaching at IFHS, 30 years with Idaho Falls School District
What made you want to become a teacher?
My mom was a choral teacher, and I swore I would never do that! Well, here I am, 33 years later, teaching choir… I started my college career in social work because I have always wanted to help people, but the music building was the place I felt at home. I soon changed my major.
What has a typical day in your music classes looked like this year?
Singing, distanced and in masks, has been so much harder than I even imagined. I was hoping it would make kids develop more individually, not relying on a neighbor singing right next to them, but it has actually made them more timid and more reluctant to speak or sing. It has definitely gotten better third trimester.
How have you had to change your approach to concerts over the course of the year?
We have had to record all our concerts and either stream them live or release them on YouTube. That has been so hard. Our last concert will actually be live, in person, at the Colonial Theater on May 26.
What have you heard from students and teachers at the high school about COVID-19 vaccines?
It has been the most divisive year. It has made teaching that much harder. The students that have chosen to get vaccinated (with parent support) are pretty open and proud about it.
You're planning to retire after this school year. What have you learned from your students at Idaho Falls High School?
That I like them as humans. They are good people; they want to do well, have a routine and learn. I love making music every day and sharing the passion with students who are interested.