Nearly 1,000 teachers packed into the auditoriums and classrooms at Thunder Ridge High School this week for a professional workshop.
The three-day event is the first Professional Learning Communities at Work Institute ever held in Idaho by the education publishing and teacher training company Solution Tree. It is hosting a series of lectures and breakout sessions from 10 education experts for teachers attending from Idaho and other schools across the country.
Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said Bonneville Joint School District 93 first reached out to Solution Tree about hosting an institute in 2016, before Thunder Ridge High School was completed and the district had a place to host an event this large. When Solution Tree officials visited the school last year and saw the auditorium size, they agreed to host the event in eastern Idaho.
In previous years, Districts 91 and 93 would usually send two or three teachers to the closest institute and have them report back to their schools. Local teachers made up the vast majority of the audience at this week's institute and they received those tips first-hand.
"It's been amazing to have this here," said DeeArla Bollschweiler, a fifth-grade teacher at Cloverdale Elementary School. "I've already learned so much for this year about how to prepare my lessons and organize the class for my students."
Sarah Fowler is one of nearly a dozen teachers who traveled from Belgrade, Mont., to attend the institute. She attended another Solution Tree event last fall and hoped this one would help her enact more of the changes she wanted in her middle school classroom.
"It's great that we get the opportunity to choose what we need to use and what fits the best for our school," Fowler said.
Other teachers attended the institute from districts in Colorado, Kentucky, Utah and Washington.
This week's speakers were a combination of experienced teachers and authors who have written about education for Solution Tree. The Idaho Falls institute is the 12th event the company has put on at schools across the country this year, and four more are planned in the coming months.
Presenter relations manager Alex Ostrom, who attended three of the previous institutes this year, said teachers can pick up different information from attending the lessons in person instead of just reading the books from the speakers.
"Being at an event like this, there is a level of excitement that comes from having all these teachers learning new strategies together," Ostrom said.
Future institutes will be held this fall in Atlanta, San Francisco and Salt Lake City.