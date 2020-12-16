The next phase of education funding priorities for Idaho teachers is taking shape through community meetings this winter.
More than 30 teachers, parents and community members from eastern Idaho attended a virtual coalition session on Saturday to discuss the biggest needs for schools in the area. The priority issues decided on during that meeting and other community coalition events will be taken into the 2021 legislative session by the Idaho Education Association.
"What should great Idaho public schools look like? Discussions between parents, educators, and community members are a logical first step toward finding common ground on answering that question," IEA spokesman Dave Harbison said in an email statement about the coalition events.
Kim Nate, who manages a resource room at Linden Park Elementary School and serves on the Idaho Falls Education Association board, said many of the issues raised as priorities for parents and other community members were tied to how the school districts and state education budget prioritized funding.
"Sometimes the education funding issue gets mixed up with whether or not you have a child in the school, and people don't see what education does to the community as a whole. These are students who are going on to Idaho colleges and going into different jobs across the state," Nate said.
A report from the U.S. Census Bureau earlier this year showed Idaho had the second-lowest amount of school spending per pupil in 2018. The state spent $7,771 per student each year — less than half of what neighboring Wyoming allotted.
An expansion of all-day kindergarten was a major point of Saturday's discussion. Expanding kindergarten across the state was a recommendation from the "Our Kids, Idaho's Future" taskforce organized by Gov. Brad Little in 2019, but the issue went largely unaddressed during the legislative session at the start of the year.
Others at the meeting spoke about the need to expand vocational programs for students in eastern Idaho. There was also discussion about expanding mental health resources for students, in part due to the increased stress the coronavirus brought to this school year.
"We need more help with counselors who can be available for crises with our students. We cannot leave our students to deal with this, and there are so many children these days with anxiety and depression," said Ximena Schneider, a Taylorview Middle School teacher and IFEA board member who attended the meeting.
Additional virtual coalition meetings will be held over the next month in different regions of the state. Nate said the meetings will help the community activists decide which issues to contact state legislators about and which can be addressed within school districts.