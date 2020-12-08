A group of Idaho's most decorated teachers has released an open letter calling for schools to take more actions on student safety and wellness in response to the coronavirus.
The letter released Monday afternoon by Idaho Education Association was written and signed by nine of the last 11 Teachers of the Year in Idaho. The teachers wrote that the coronavirus had exposed problems with outdated facilities and a lack of staffing that would remain issues for the rest of this school year and well into the future.
There have been more than 12,000 children younger than 18 in Idaho who have contracted the coronavirus since March. Potential outbreaks among students and substitute teacher shortages have forced schools across the state to temporarily close this fall in response to the virus.
"Idaho’s lack of collective strategy and response to the pandemic makes it difficult, if not impossible, to provide in-person instruction safely in most cases. If in-person instruction is Idaho’s top priority, then actions must be taken that will enable it to be done safely," the teachers wrote in the open letter.
Facility improvements were high on the list of long-term improvements that the teachers pushed for. The educators said that the lack of distance forced by large class sizes, air filtration issues and the lack of support for broadband and remote classes had hampered education across the state this year.
In addition to the lack of substitutes, the teachers asked for schools to invest in specialized positions such as school nurses and counselors that would aid the mental health of students. The American School Counselor Association said that Idaho had a total of 566 student counselors during the 2018-2019 school year, who worked with more than 300,000 students.
"Our nurses, counselors, and psychologists are doing everything they can under the circumstances, but they are overwhelmed," the teachers wrote.
The only teacher in eastern Idaho who signed the letter was Stefani Cook, the 2011 Teacher of the Year. Cook teaches at Rigby High School and has been a virtual teacher for Idaho Digital Learning Alliance since 2013.