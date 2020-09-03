Visitors to upcoming sports events at Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School will be screened by a new, high-tech device.
Two facial recognition and digital temperature-taking machines have been provided to the district by Evo Automation, a Rexburg-based company that makes home security devices and smart home applications. Evo Automation CEO Chet Taylor also works on the football staff at Skyline High School.
Taylor approached Skyline’s athletics director Gregg Baczuk in August about using the machines for some indoor sports in Idaho Falls School District 91. Baczuk said he was excited about using the machines because of their ability to act as a safeguard for athletes and other students against the coronavirus.
“We don’t have to have a temperature gun and have someone manning it, a kid doesn’t feel like they are getting examined. They just look at it, and it tells them what the temperature is,” Baczuk said.
The machines will check those attending volleyball and other indoor sporting events for a fever, one of the most common symptoms of the coronavirus. If a visitor’s temperature is too high, they will be asked to get a second reading from the machine and potentially be turned away from the event. Otherwise, they’ll be cleared for entry with an on-screen prompt to wear a face mask.
The facial recognition aspect of the machine will be used to tell whether visitors are wearing a mask as they enter the high school gyms. Baczuk said the machines could also be used to remember the faces of the student-athletes and track their temperature readings over time as a screening process.
While high school athletics will be played as normal for the majority of school districts in Idaho, coronavirus cases have begun to crop up among teams. Payette High School has already seen quarantines for both the football and volleyball team due to coronavirus exposure
Baczuk said he was happy with how seriously students had taken the precautions from District 91 and the public health district, such as cleaning the equipment they used in the weight room and tracking possible symptoms. As for the Skyline fans, he asked them to go along with the attendance limits and social distancing goals that would be in place.
“We hope that they’ll understand that we are trying to do the best we can to allow students to have a good season and would ask them to be respectful of ticket takers and remind them of those protocols and our limitations,” Baczuk said.