Temple View Elementary School received last week a STEM School Designation, an award from the state that recognizes high-quality education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
In 2017, the Idaho Legislature passed House Bill 70, which created the STEM School Designation to "encourage and support schools in developing comprehensive science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning environments," according to the bill.
For the past year, the Temple View staff has been training in STEM teaching methods and exploring ways to incorporate technology to enhance lessons, according to an Idaho Falls School District 91 news release.
"We are very excited to be recognized as one of Idaho's STEM schools," Temple View Principal Sarah Childers said in the release. "It's a testament to our staff's hard work to create rich, rigorous learning opportunities that emphasize the importance of problem-solving, critical thinking and encourages students to make mistakes and express themselves freely."
To receive the designation, Temple View applied to the State Board of Education and was certified by AdvancED, a nonprofit education organization that conducts on-site reviews.
AdvancED representatives spent two days at Temple View observing classrooms and talking to teachers, parents and community members to ensure the school met the state criteria for the designation, the news release said.
"I am proud of the work our Temple View teachers and staff have done to earn one of Idaho's first STEM school designations," District 91 superintendent George Boland said in the news release. "This designation reflects the district's ongoing work to engage and inspire our students in new ways, and to provide them with opportunities to think about the future and how they can be successful beyond high school."