With a flu outbreak and snow storms hitting eastern Idaho hard during the previous three weeks, some area school districts officials are keeping a close eye on how many schools days they can cancel.
Teton School District Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme said the district has added 12 minutes to each school day to help make up for the six school days Teton High School missed. The make-up minutes only affect Teton High School, Woolstenhulme said.
“We adjust the school calendar by starting a little bit earlier or ending a little bit later in the day,” Woolstenhulme said.
Teton School District was one of eight area districts that closed schools during the first week of February due to widespread illness and poor weather conditions, joining Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Fremont, Ririe, Snake River and West Jefferson.
Some of those other districts are close to having to add on to their respective school years.
Shelley, Fremont, Blackfoot and Snake River school districts reportedly still have room to cancel school in the event or more illness- or weather-related emergencies, though West Jefferson's and Firth's respective high schools will have to make up time if they miss one more day.
Shelley missed two days due to the flu earlier this month. Shelley Superintendent Bryan Jolley said most school districts, if they went past their limit of 11 hours of emergency closures (which doesn't include illness according to Idaho law) and instructional hour limit, have flexibility on how to make those days up.
He said some school districts could cut recess, shorten lunches or add minutes to school days before adding school days to the calendar year.
“If you add 10 to 15 minutes a day, you can make up days in a hurry,” Jolley said.
"We try to build in a school calendar that has at least three (extra) days plus the two days given by the state department," he added.
West Jefferson School District Superintendent Dwight Richins said the district is on the threshold of adding minutes to the high school day after missing five-and-a-half days earlier this month.
Snake River School District Superintendent David Kerns and Fremont County School District superintendent Byron Stutzman said their districts could miss another day before adding minutes to their school days.
Kerns said if Snake River misses two more days, the district — which goes Monday through Thursday — could always add classes on Friday to make up the difference.
“We still have a room for another storm or two,” Stutzman said. “I think we have those two emergency days we could file for.”
Firth has missed three days due to widespread illness and one to weather. Missing one more day could affect Firth's senior class, which is expected to graduate May 23, Board Vice Chairman Brian Esplin said.
"We’re on the verge," Firth Trustee Katie Taylor said. "We're right at the limit."