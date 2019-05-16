The Teton School Board accepted a 20 percent increase pitched by its insurance carrier Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, the maximum increase allowable through the public insurance carrier.
The district will pay a little more than $77,000 starting in July for the next fiscal year — a more than $12,800 increase over last year and largely stemming from the district’s pay out to an email scam in December.
Idaho Counties Risk Management Program covered the financial net loss of funds from the fraud discovered in December after authorities recovered $484,332.66 of the original amount of $784,000 that was fraudulently transferred through an email disguised as Headwaters Construction.
ICRMP covered $300,000 of the original loss plus some of the expense of the cybersecurity investigation and the district was assessed a $500 deductible.
Insurance agent Craig Chandler described the Teton County School District’s last year as “brutal” at Monday’s meeting, but affirmed to the board that the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, best known as ICRMP, wanted to continue carrying the district on its insurance. He added that he shopped other insurance carriers and no one would consider taking on the school district in light of the fraud case at this time.
Chandler began his presentation assuring the school district that they were not the only public entity to suffer loss and high insurance claims in the last year, noting that the Camp Fire in California last year was a major event for public insurance carriers. He added that regardless of what the district had to navigate through insurance claims last year, ICRMP was increasing its rates by 5 percent across the board. Chandler reasoned that the school district should then only consider this a 15 percent increase.
Also increasing regardless of insurance claims are claim deductibles. The school district will have a $2,500 deductible as opposed to a $500 deductible, a move said Chandler that will save on any “ankle-biting” claims.
At the Monday meeting, Chandler listed the top insurance claims by the district in the last 10 years. Those included crime loss, property damage, school bus accidents, litigation stemming from substitute conduct and bullying issues and December’s email fraud.
Chandler also noted that the district should expect insurance rates to climb after the new buildings are open, however that rate will never exceed an additional 20 percent.
School board member Jake Kunz said that he expected the insurance rates to climb after the fraud. Kunz asked after the insurance presentation how the district could reduce its risk.
“There are acts of God, but are we addressing some of these,” asked Kunz after the insurance presentation.
Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme said that during a recent conference in Boise, he met with leadership at ICRMP and from that meeting he will be looking toward specific plans to reduce the school district’s risks. He agreed to have a more detailed report to the school board in August.
“We have got to run a tight ship because we run the risk of not being insurable,” added Kunz.