Deborah Hundley was getting to know her new seventh-grade English class Tuesday morning. The students would be doing a practice fire drill later that morning after she had gone over the expectations for them in her class and at Taylorview Middle School more generally.
The students already knew about one of those expectations: face masks. All 30 students in Hundley's class wore cloth face masks as they watched her speak at the front of the room. Several had hand sanitizer bottles set up for themselves on their desk alongside their notebooks and pencils.
Around 25,000 students returned to school on Monday in either Idaho Falls School District 91 or Bonneville Joint School District 93, going along as much as possible with altered class schedules, mask requirements and other measures put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"These kids have really stepped up. I was worried about them having masks on all day, but the teachers and kids are really figuring it out," Taylorview Middle School Principal Kathy Smith said.
When the bell rang at the end of first period Tuesday morning, students flooded into the hallways of Thunder Ridge High School. About three-quarters of the students the Post Register saw were properly wearing their masks as they went between classes. Many others had the mask pulled down below their nose as they moved and spoke to friends, while a minority completely took their coverings off.
Tuesday morning was the first time Erica Cerdas would really be spending time with her freshman English students at Thunder Ridge High School. Her classes Monday were split into thirds as the new students moved between a smaller pep assembly, a basic tour of the school and a self-guided look at their classes.
Cerdas said it was tough to socially distance students during her class and keeping that in mind would impact her mobile style of teaching. But she was optimistic that the class would settle into a fairly normal approach before too long.
"It feel really different now, but in execution, I think it won't be as different. The freshman have the same kind of nervous energy, everyone is very excited to be in high school now," Cerdas said.
Bonneville will have students attending school four days a week and after Labor Day, Mondays will be set aside for students to learn remotely from home and for teachers to further develop their online options. Idaho Falls has a similar approach but with the online work day on Fridays.
Thunder Ridge seniors Thomas Garcia and Ethan Pickett kept their masks on as they sat in the second-floor hallway and used their phones before their second-period class. Both said they were a little surprised at how many students were following along with the mask requirement, even though they had no problem with it.
"I don't see it as a hassle. It's just a mask. I'm kinda used to it by now," Garcia said.
Taylorview officials decided to switch to a block class schedule, with students attending four longer classes a day, to decrease the number of students in the hallway at a given time. Smith said the change had only been officially approved in the last few weeks, after the school board had announced in what phase classes would start and delayed the start date until Aug. 31.
"People think teachers are able to prepare all summer, but we weren't really sure what we would be coming back to. It's so hard to prepare for what you don't know," Smith said.
A combined band/choir class was taught in the school auditorium, with a few dozen students spread throughout the entire room. The option for sixth-graders to visit the middle school for band lessons was eliminated by the district to limit crossover between schools and Chesbro Music has offered to step in to fill that gap.
Lunches are one of the most noticeable changes for students at all grade levels. Taylorview has gone from two extended lunch periods to six 20-minute long sessions to accommodate both the new schedule and new social distancing rules. Natalie Parkinson, the cafeteria director at Thunder Ridge High School, said students wouldn't be touching their trays until all the food had been placed and would pay for their meals using activity cards to avoid touching the same keypad.
"It's more work on our end because the students aren't getting their own utensils, getting their own milk out of the coolers. They tell us what fruit and drink they want, and we put it on the tray," Parkinson said.
While the majority of local students were returning to school in-person, both districts had around 1,000 students taking online classes this year. The longstanding Bonneville Online Elementary and Bonneville Online High School also began their classes this week. D91 Online Academy, created by the Idaho Falls district over the summer, will begin teaching classes on Sept. 8.