Some of your favorite Bonneville School District 93 administrators and teachers are saying goodbye.
The school district will host a retirement open house at 3:30 p.m. today for patrons and parents to thank 35 district employees set on retiring at the end of the school year. The event will take place at the district board room with a gift presentation at 4:15 p.m.
Refreshments will be served. The event is expected to last until 5 p.m..
“It’s a small token of appreciation for people who spent their time in the district,” Woolstenhulme said. “This is a whole different year for us. To see (Charles Shackett) and (Marjean Lewis), who have been in the district since I’ve been here, go is hard. They have been good mentors for me and others in the building.”
The following district employees will be retiring, according to a list sent out by the school district:
— Shackett, former superintendent
— Lewis, deputy superintendent
— Alan Bowes, transportation bus driver
— Brenda Curtis, technology specialist
— Curtis Thomas, technical careers high school teacher
— Darlene Bender, transportation bus driver
— Elaine Asmus, Bonneville High School teacher
— Gerrolyn Anderson, Woodland Hills Elementary School teacher
— Ione Stanger, special services coordinator
— Jack Peterson, transportation mechanic
— Janet Meyer, Sandcreek Middle School teacher
— Janice Watson, child nutrition training manager
— Jeanne Baldwin, Woodland Hills Elementary School kitchen manager
— Jerilyn Maeser, Falls Valley Elementary School teacher
— Jolene Jenkins, district nurse
— Karen Cook, Fairview Elementary School teacher
— Karen Stephens, Cloverdale Elementary School special education paraprofessional
— Karen Whyte, Hillview Elementary School special education paraprofessional
— Kim Janes, Ucon Elementary School teacher
— Kimberly Bermensolo, special services paraprofessional
— LaFay Oberhansley, Cloverdale Elementary School teacher
— Lois Propp, special services paraprofessional
— Mike Davis, maintenance supervisor
— Nolan Getsinger, transportation bus driver
— Patricia Dixon, Cloverdale Elementary School teacher
— Philip Kim, Sorensen Technical Careers High School teacher
— Renee Krei, Woodland Hills Elementary School teacher
— Robert Neal, Hillcrest High School teacher
— Robin Barklund, Bonneville High School teacher
— Shauna Crabtree, Hillcrest High School teacher
— Sheila Byington, Rocky Mountain Middle School paraprofessional
— Sheryl Lidyard, Iona Elementary special education paraprofessional
— Susan Croft, Hillcrest High School in-school suspension paraprofessional
— Trenna Kuchenbecker, Rimrock Elementary School cook
— Viola Haws, Sandcreek Middle School teacher