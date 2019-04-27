A local library near you could be getting new microscopes and space diagrams.
Blackfoot Public Library, Ririe Public Library and the Snake River School Community Library in Blackfoot have been awarded new space and earth science kits thanks to a partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Science-Technology Activities and Resources for Libraries, and Idaho Commission for Libraries, according to an Idaho Commission for Libraries news release.
The traveling activity kits are a part of a larger initiative, called “NASA @ My Library,” that seek to “expose youngsters in isolated and/or underserved areas of the state to science, technology, engineering and math in fun, engaging ways,” the release said. The kits will be available for the public for two weeks.
The kits are available for all public libraries, according to the Idaho Commission for Libraries’ website.
Idaho Commission for Libraries is one of 14 state library agencies that were selected for the initiative.
“We are going to use (the kits) in conjunction with the summer reading program,” Blackfoot Public Library Director Lisa Harral said. “We’re excited because it’s a STEM-based interactive.”
Snake River School Community Library’s kit is expected to come in mid-May, the release said. Ririe Public Library expects its kit in June.
Blackfoot’s kit is expected to be available in mid-to-late August.
Kits include books about lunar craters and auroras as well as rulers, microscopes and photos of planets.
“The general public is going to see larger STEM programs across libraries in Idaho,” Deana Brown, an Emerging Trends Consultant for Idaho Commission for Libraries, said. “The kits are hands-on, so there’s going to be cool, science and space things going on.”