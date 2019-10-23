There are competitive elections for two of the five trustee positions in Idaho Falls School District 91. Here is a preview of the candidates in Zone 4, which is roughly east of Northgate Mile and S. Boulevard, north of 14th Street and west of Woodruff Avenue.
The incumbent trustee, Larry Haws, was first elected in 2011 and is the longest-serving current trustee on the board. He said that regardless of the outcome of the election, this will be his final campaign to serve as a trustee, and he wants to finish what he helped start when it comes to updating Idaho Falls High School.
“I don’t think we’re being fair to the students who are having to work in the conditions that we have at Idaho Falls. The kids deserve to have the stuff that all the other students have who they’re competing with once they leave high school,” Haws said.
Elizabeth Cogliati is the director of Religious Education and Exploration at the Unitarian Universalist Church and the mother of two students at Taylorview Middle School. She said that being a current parent of students in District 91 sets her apart from Haws and that reaching out to the community was a major focus of her campaign.
“I’d like to see even more community input early in the process. It’s fantastic that they’re doing it now, but waiting until they had a failed bond is not going to work,” Cogliati said.
The third candidate is Jacob Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Discount Foods and the father of a student at Linden Park Elementary School. He said that he joined the race after feeling frustrated over how the district handled the two recent bond attempts for Idaho Falls High School.
“We have to have more transparency in the cost of everything and go out to seek more public input. You can’t expect voters to show up at the board meetings and tell you everything,” Johnson said.
He argued that his experience as a business owner gives him the financial experience and people skills to navigate the demands that would come with the 10-year facilities plan for the district. The steering committee for the district will discuss the cost of the current five-part recommendations in the 10-year facilities plan at its meeting Tuesday and will present the ideas to the Board of Trustees in November.
Haws cited the failed Idaho Falls High School bonds as a learning experience that left him prepared to handle the next round of bonds the facilities plan would rely on.
“I’m the only on the board that went through those two bond attempts and knows what we did and what we should have done. You have to be there to learn from the mistakes,” Haws said.
All three candidates supported many of the draft recommendations in the 10-year facilities plan, including moving sixth-graders into the middle schools and creating a career technical high school. Johnson was the only one of the three candidates opposed to the potential expansion of all-day kindergarten in the district.
“Young children don’t learn best sitting at their desk all day. In a perfect world, the child would learn those things at home and not need it at school but I realize that isn’t the case for every family,” Johnson said.
One of the biggest issues Cogliati hopes to address if she is elected to the board is the district’s online presence. She said that the district’s websites are difficult for parents to navigate and the use of online grading systems, such as PowerSchool, were not consistent between teachers, making it tough to track their children’s grades.
“The district wants a lot of the communication on grades and school events to happen through online sites and through email. But they’re not making it easy for us as parents to find that out,” Cogliati said.