Idaho Falls School District 91 will see the majority of seats on its Board of Trustees up for re-election later this year.
The seats in Zones 3, 4 and 5 will appear on the ballot during the general elections on Nov. 5. People interested in running for the seat must register a declaration of candidacy by the end of business Sept. 6.
Zone 3 represents the area near Theresa Bunker, Edgemont, Longfellow, Linden Park and Sunnyside elementary schools. Zone 4 covers Erickson, Linden Park elementary schools and a section near Hawthorne Elementary School. Zone 5 covers the remaining area near Hawthorne along with Longfellow and Sunnyside elementary schools and Taylorview Middle School.
Trustee elections are held every four years for each zone and the representatives officially join the school board in January. Two of the trustees currently representing those zones, Lara Hill and Hillary Radcliffe, were appointed as trustee members in the middle of a term and will have served less than a year when the application window closes.
Hill, Radcliffe and Larry Haws could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon on their re-election plans.
Candidates must live in the zone they hope to represent, and the declaration needs to include at least five certified signatures from voters living in the school zone.
Packets to apply for a board seat can be picked up at the District Office at 690 John Adams Parkway between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on school days.