There is a lot about the last week that would have surprised Jani Fulmer back in January.
She did not expect to have her graduation night in the parking lot of Thunder Ridge High School, watching herself give a pre-recorded speech to her fellow seniors. And as the senior class president, she did not expect that she would finish school a trimester early and begin to work full-time instead of planning the event in person.
"I thought I would never do that. You only get your last year of high school once, so you might as well go through all of it," Fulmer said.
Fulmer transferred to Thunder Ridge from Bonneville High School as a sophomore right after the newer school opened, intrigued by the potential of a new building and the number of friends she had that were going there. She was part of the junior class council last year and was elected class president this year.
Thunder Ridge's student council adviser Kara Kearsley got to know Fulmer well over the last three years. In addition to teaching her in Spanish class and working with her on school events, the two ended up as neighbors around the time Thunder Ridge opened.
"She is very much a leader, very much someone who has the skills to organize and get others involved in projects. I've seen her do that with her siblings and do it with her classmates," Kearsley said.
When the coronavirus came around near the start of her final trimester, Fulmer realized she had all the credits that she needed to graduate. Instead of taking some easy online courses to stay active, she decided to graduate early and began working full-time at Rigby Produce to save up for Brigham Young University-Idaho in the fall, where she plans to study architecture technology and dance.
When she finished her shifts in the late afternoon she'd begin working with the rest of the senior class council to plan the end of the year activities. She helped organize their class gift, a rock outside the building similar to the ones at most of the older high schools in town. She also worked with Principal Douglas McLaren about graduation plans, campaigning hard to keep the event at the high school if possible.
"It was important to so many of us to keep it at a place we were connected to and get the chance to walk for graduation," Fulmer said.
The senior class got their wish. Students arrived to the ceremony Tuesday night after a parade through nearby neighborhoods and watched the speeches and senior slideshow on a screen set up in the lot.
There was even a version of the walk to receive their diplomas. Over the last two weeks, the seniors had come into Thunder Ridge in small groups and been recorded walking across the auditorium stage to accept their diploma from McLaren. Those videos were then cut together into an extended video and played during the ceremony.
"Doing the walk was different because we couldn't be with our entire class, which was sad, but it all came together nicely," Fulmer said.
"To watch them bounce out of it and make the best out of a pretty rotten situation has been really good. They'll certainly be the class that will never be forgotten, the class of 2020," Kearsley said.