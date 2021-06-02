Thunder Ridge High School’s Class of 2021 capped their senior year by throwing their caps in the air during an outdoor graduation Tuesday night.
The 325 seniors in the graduating class strode across Melaleuca Field around 7 p.m. to begin their graduation ceremony. The students sat in semicircles of chairs along the baseball stadium’s infield while their parents and friends filled the grandstands to near capacity.
This was the second of two Bonneville Joint School District 93 graduations that were held at the field, which normally hosts the Idaho Falls Chukars’ home games. Thunder Ridge and Hillcrest High School announced in April that they would be using the stadium to provide outdoor graduations where seniors could sit together under loosened coronavirus restrictions.
“It’s really exciting,” senior Cardon Wright said on his way into the stadium. “It’s also just cool that we can have something this big outside and see each other before people start moving away.”
Bonneville Online High School and Technical Careers High School both have graduations in the Thunder Ridge gym on Wednesday night. All of the high schools in Idaho Falls School District 91 are holding this year’s graduation ceremonies at the Motor Vu Drive-In.
The graduation ceremony began with speeches by valedictorians Reagan Stonhill and McKayla Wammack, senior class president McKenna Serr, student body president Carson Cunningham, principal Douglas McLaren and District 93’s school board chairwoman Amy Landers.
The class of 2021 is the third, and largest, group of seniors that have come through Thunder Ridge since it opened in 2018. They will also be the final class who had attended different high schools in District 93 before shifting to the new building.
“Friendships were created where only rivalries had existed before. We came together as a school. That was when Thunder Ridge was really formed,” Wammack said.
The coronavirus weighed heavily on the speeches during the graduation ceremony but had little impact on the rest of the event. A small minority of students and parents chose to wear facemasks during the ceremony.
Nearly every speech talked about the mask requirement, the trimester of online learning that took place in the spring of 2020, and the historic nature of the preceding 15 months. Stonhill’s speech quoted from Warren G. Harding’s presidential campaign run from the aftermath of the 1919 Spanish Flu epidemic.
“History found you,” said Serr the senior class president. She later referenced a diary her aunt had kept when she was diagnosed with cancer as a young adult, and how that experience of coping with a sickness helped her understand the challenges of COVID-19.
“We learned to adapt even though no one wanted to. Even though it was hard, we fought until the very end, and now we are here. It would have been so easy to sit in a pile of self-pity and give up, but we didn’t.”
McLaren said that more than half of the senior class was graduating with at least a 3.5 GPA. The students had earned more than $3 million in college scholarships and more than 90% of seniors had taken at least one college-level course while at the school.
Lane Shirley was there to see his daughter Anne graduate. Anne was the youngest of his three children who had attended District 93 and Shirley said she was heading to Boise State in the fall. Shirley said it was tough to see all his kids move on, but he appreciated the experience of the baseball field.
“I think it’s the best idea they had. The kids will remember this. They’ll come back in 50 years for a reunion and want to hold it here,” Shirley said.