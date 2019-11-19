The the Idaho Association of School Administrators has named Thunder Ridge High School's assistant principal Craig Miller as the state's Assistant Principal of the Year.
Idaho's branch of the National Association of Secondary School Principals selected Miller from three finalists across the state for the honor on Nov. 15. All the assistant principals, who were nominated by another employee at their schools, submitted a lengthy series of written answers about their history in education and were interviewed through video by the state board.
Miller has worked at schools across Idaho since 2002, when he began as a coach and teacher at Lincoln Alternative High School. Since then he has been a teacher or administrator at every high school in Bonneville Joint School District 93, including a time as the first principal at Technical Careers High School, along with stints at Aberdeen Middle School and a charter school in Meridian.
"The nice thing about changing places is that I never feel that I'm getting stale or old. I'm always learning from people about how to help students do better," Miller said.
He left his position at the Technical Careers school in 2016 to be at the same school as his daughter when she started at Hillcrest High School. Two years later, she was one of the students rolled into the new Thunder Ridge campus and Miler followed her there as well.
Miller said that the experience helped him get closer to his daughter and that he enjoyed helping to launch both the Technical Careers and Thunder Ridge high schools.
"It was a new challenge, to take students from two different cultures of high school and bring them together. It was fun to watch students gain friends that they had been rivals with in the past," Miller said.
In addition to his work at the high school, Miller also leads a monthly meeting of assistant principals from across District 93 where they discuss the best policies and approaches to discipline at their schools.
Miller was nominated for the award by the other two assistant principals at Thunder Ridge, Trent Dabell and Zachary Lords. Dabell said that he wanted Miller to be recognized for the years of work he had done with the district and the work he was doing right now with the school's student council and teacher scheduling.
"I never had a bad day with the guy. He is always willing to help, always willing to listen when you need to get some things off your shoulders," Dabell said.
Kristen Shreve, associate director for the Idaho Association of School Administrators, said Miller will be invited to the award ceremony at the National Principal's Conference in July in Maryland, along with the winners from the 49 other states and Washington, D.C.