Thunder Ridge High School senior Stephanie Garcia will be among the first 200 students to graduate from the high school come May 30.
She almost didn’t graduate, though.
Due to attendance problems stemming from personal issues, Garcia wasn’t attending class when the new Bonneville Joint School District 93 school first opened up last fall — jeopardizing her class work toward a high school diploma.
That’s until she made a pact with Thunder Ridge High School Assistant Principal Trent Dabell.
Garcia, who was on the verge of transferring to Lincoln High School, signed a conditional continued enrollment contract with Dabell and made up her 48 total hours of absences from the previous few months. A conditional continued enrollment contract is usually an agreement created between a student, their family and a school that allows the student to continue to enroll in a school as long as they meet certain requirements every week. Dabell said he created the contract to help Garcia stay at Thunder Ridge High School because she showed potential to be a good student.
She now plans on walking across Thunder Ridge High School’s graduation stage in four weeks and to go on to study cosmetology at Austin Kade Academy after graduation.
“I consider Thunder a second home because that’s what (administrators and teachers) made it into,” Garcia said.
Her make-up days included working with Dabell during her fourth- and sixth-period blocks as well as working during lunch. She said she would occasionally take classes after school on Wednesday and on Saturdays to catch up.
“Mr. Dabell gave me so many chances,” Garcia said. “He really motivated and helped me.”
She admitted she didn’t like school, but the teachers, administration and environment at Thunder Ridge “were caring, engaging and comfortable.”
She previously attended Bonneville High School her first three years and used Thunder Ridge for a clean slate.
“She had a hard time with attendance. For whatever reason she just chose not to come to school,” Dabell said. “She was a super bright student when she would come and participate, but there were days where she just wouldn’t come.
“But as soon as she signed that contract, things immediately changed.”
Garcia hopes to one day own a salon/barbershop — similar to the one her aunt runs, the Lyle Amado Barber Shop, in Ammon — and work for herself.
“(Cutting hair) is something I’m passionate about, so it’s not going to be hard waking up and saying, ‘I hate this,’” Garcia said. “Ever since I was little, I would paint my Barbies with markers and trim their hair. Then I started liking doing people’s hair, guy and girl. I think it’s something I wouldn’t consider ‘a job.’”