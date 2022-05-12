A Bonneville Joint School District 93 student was recently named a Presidential Scholar, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.
The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that Logan Frey, a Thunder Ridge High School senior, was selected as one of the 161 national Presidential Scholars. The only other student in Idaho that earned this award is Katharine Elizabeth Turcke at Boise High School.
“I was shocked.” Frey said about receiving the award. “I never imagined I’d actually be selected. I’m very honored of this recognition.”
Frey said after his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he plans to attend the University of Texas at Dallas on a full-ride scholarship and dual major in computer science and economics.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra congratulated Frey and Turcke in a Thursday news release.
“The national Presidential Scholars program honors graduating seniors who have demonstrated scholarship, leadership and service to their schools and communities. I know they will represent Idaho well,” Ybarra said in the release. “I congratulate these two students, their families, their schools and their communities on this accomplishment.”
Frey credited all of the teachers he’s had throughout his scholastic journey that helped him achieve the award, specifically Thunder Ridge calculus teacher Natalie Woods and his Titan Scholastic Team coaches Michael Buhler and Jared Lyon.
“I think they’re the ones who made this possible for me (after mentioning them in my application),” Frey said.
Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 4,000 candidates qualified for U.S. Department of Education awards, according to a department news release announcing the Presidential Scholars. The opportunity to apply for the Presidential Scholars award is invite-only.
“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a news release. "Today, I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride. Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America's future is bright."
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership. This is the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars and the program has honored over 7,900 students since 1964.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.